CPD arrests 10, including 8 juveniles, after large group seen gathering near Millennium Park in Loop

1 hurt during incident, Chicago Fire Department says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 hurt, 10 arrested after large group gathers in Loop: CFD, CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ten people were arrested Saturday night in the Loop after a large group was seen gathering near Millennium Park.

Chicago police responded about 9:10 p.m. to the 200-block of East Randolph Street and arrested eight juveniles and two adults. Nine more juveniles were issued curfew violations, CPD said.

One handgun and one replica firearm were recovered, according to CPD.

"The Chicago Police Department (CPD) anticipated the large gathering and had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety," police said.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said one juvenile was taken to a local hospital after suffering from lacerations.

Neither CPD nor CFD provided any identifying information about those involved.

