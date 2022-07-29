On the Red Carpet take you behind the scenes at CMA Fest

CMA Fest continued its tradition of taking the country music scene by storm this year, and On the Red Carpet has all you need to know about the festival and the upcoming CMA Fest special on ABC.

CMA Fest was held in Nashville again this year after a two-year hiatus. The four-day event took place at Nissan Stadium and several other venues. The three-hour special airs Aug. 3 at 8pm/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu.

The On The Red Carpet preview special features interviews from the festival's hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King and some of your country music favorites, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Rita Wilson and Brothers Osbourne. You'll also get a sneak peek at parts of their show-stopping performances.

And On The Red Carpet takes a look at Carrie Underwood's "The Denim & Rhinestones Experience," a themed pop-up event that the artist curated for fans. Plus, you'll get to see Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia enjoy the performances, host and meet their fans.