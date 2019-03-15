College admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer graduated from Niles West

EMBED <>More Videos

The man at the center of the college admissions scandal has ties to the Chicago area, ABC7 Eyewitness News has learned.

By
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The man at the center of the college admissions scandal has ties to the Chicago area, ABC7 Eyewitness News has learned.

William "Rick" Singer is charged as the mastermind who allegedly helped hundreds of wealthy, powerful families buy their children's way into college. Singer graduated from Niles West High School in 1978.

RELATED: Rick Singer's former client describes working with man allegedly behind college admissions scandal

"It was a really weird feeling that's hard to describe because it's not happy or sad, it's just sort of like, 'What are the odds?'" said Violet Gilbert, a Niles West senior who first reported Singer's local connection.

"I just thought it was odd and ironic that he went to Niles West and this is happening at the same time," said Lexi Lee, another Niles West senior who worked with Gilbert on the story.

Prosecutors allege that 33 parents -- including Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman -- collectively paid Singer $25 million to get their children fraudulently admitted to various Ivy League schools. Singer, 58, pleaded guilty to several federal charges connected to the scam earlier this week.

The scandal has sparked widespread outrage for many reasons, including that honest students were shut out by those schools to make way for the students who were fraudulently admitted.

RELATED: Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade amid college admissions scandal

Lee resonated with that feeling, given that she's in the process of applying to colleges herself: She's applied to 16 schools, including the University of Southern California, which was deeply involved in the scandal.

"Knowing that my chances may not be as fair as I thought they were is very surprising and somewhat upsetting," Lee said.

RELATED: Students file class-action lawsuit in alleged college admissions cheating scam

She's waiting to see if she's been accepted to her top pick.

Gilbert has applied to 10 schools.

"All the students at our school are being very fair in their college application process," she said. "I don't think he represents our school. I think the other notable alumni who did positive things instead of things like this should be representative of our school."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
skokiecollege studentscheatingbriberyus worldscam
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Dog lost in mountains for 48 hours rescued by coast guard
Naperville man pleads not guilty to DUI, homicide charges in death of Downers Grove North student
Show More
James Gunn rehired to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'
Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun
40th Ward Ald. O'Connor slams opponent Vasquez over rap lyrics
Bryce Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Norwegian Cruise line giving away 15 free cruises to teachers
More TOP STORIES News