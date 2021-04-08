College student from Joliet injured in Quincy bar beating that attorneys say was racially-motivated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police downstate are investigating the beating of a 19-year-old college student from Joliet that left her with visible injuries.

It happened last weekend in a bar in Quincy, and police said that bar's owner was involved.

Jazzpher Evans' face is badly cut and marked with bloodied abrasions. Her eyes are bruised and swollen.

Attorneys for the 19-year-old college basketball player from Joliet said that's how Evans was left after she was beaten and left unconscious.

Quincy police are investigating fight at a downstate bar early Easter morning.

Attorneys for Evans say the owner of a bar called "The Barn" in downtown Quincy violently attacked the young woman.

Evans' attorneys believe the incident was racially provoked. Quincy police, so far, are calling this a "complicated investigation."

A Joliet West High School graduate, Evans is a freshman at Quincy University where her family said she was recruited to play basketball on a full scholarship.

In a statement released by Evans attorneys, they say the owner "approached Jazz and a young fellow Quincy University White Female Student (who were both standing near the DJ Booth requesting a change to the music) and violently pushed Jazz against the wall."

Attorneys say Evans was thrown to the ground and "then placed Jazz in a full choke hold and strangled her until she lost consciousness."

As Quincy police investigate, they're asking for people to wait for more facts.

Jazzpher Evans and her family in Joliet will be talking to the media along with their attorneys Thursday morning.
