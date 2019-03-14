ABC7 celebrates St. Patrick's Day with live parade broadcast

Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day -- and ABC 7 Chicago will kick off this grand Chicago tradition with a 2-hour parade special. The 36th annual LIVE broadcast of the St. Patrick's Day Parade will air on ABC 7 from Noon to 2 PM on Saturday, March 16.ABC 7 Eyewitness News' Janet Davies, Judy Hsu and Chicagoan and owner of O'Brien's Restaurants, Peter O'Brien will be in the broadcast booth. Meteorologist Larry Mowry will capture all the excitement and pageantry from the street. ABC 7's parade coverage will showcase perennial favorites including bagpipers, Irish Step dancers, floats, marching bands and marching politicians that make this one of the most celebrated events in Chicago each year.The St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee recognized ABC 7 with a special award for the station's 2018 parade coverage.Do you have the luck of the Irish? What can be more exciting on St. Patrick's Day than winning a trip to Ireland! Courtesy of Aer Lingus, viewers have a chance to win the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Trip to Dublin Giveaway by entering the contest up until Saturday, March 16 at 1 PM. The winner will be announced during the St. Patrick's Day Parade broadcast on March 16 at 1:30 PM. For more information on how to participate go to: chicagostpatricksdayparade.orgPeter O'Brien is a lifelong resident of Chicago who is 3rd generation Irish. He and Mary, his wife of 40 years, lived and raised their four children in Old Town. O'Brien has marched in the St. Patrick's Day Parade since1966. He is the owner and operator of O'Briens Restaurants for the past 35 years. O'Brien has been a past president of the Irish Fellowship and has emceed the annual Queen's contest for the past several years.Once again this year, ABC 7 Chicago's float will be a big attraction. Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness team including Tanja Babich, Ravi Baichwal, Terrell Brown, John Garcia, Dionne Miller, Mark Rivera, and Jim Rose are scheduled to be part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition.The 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal will be Terrence J. Hancock, President, Teamsters Joint Council 25. The Joint Council represents more than 100,000 Teamster members across Illinois and Northwest Indiana.Chicagoan Madeline Mitchell, who was crowned the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen, will be front and center with her court of outstanding Irish beauties. She is a DePaul University graduate who coached the state championship-winning Speech Team at Hinsdale Central High School while she finished her master's degree.Thousands of marchers and bands, and a few leprechauns will be featured as the parade proceeds from Balbo Drive, north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Street. Always a must-see in the parade, the Shannon Rovers bagpipers bring a touch of Ireland to Chicago as they have for the past 93 years.The St. Patrick's Day Parade will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App. It will be available on-demand after the event on abc7chicago.com.