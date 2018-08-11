LGBT

#AmazingForAll art installation celebrates LGBT community in Illinois

#AmazingForAll art installation celebrates the LGBT community and will have a permanent home in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood.

Blanca Rios
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Office of Tourism unveiled the art installation #AmazingForAll during Northhalsted Market Days in Chicago.

The 6-foot-by-23 wooden sculpture was designed to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

"We really want this to be like when people visit Millennium Park and take a selfie with The Bean, we want them to take a selfie with #AmazingforAll," said Cory Jobe, the Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism.

#AmazingForAll was designed and created by Matthew Hoffman who is also the founder of the "You are Beautiful" project in Chicago.

"We're just elevating the campaign with this new piece of art, really inviting people to Chicago, to the state of Illinois, letting people know we are a diverse state, that we're welcoming to everyone and we want them to experience what we get to experience as locals every day," said Hoffman.

The installation will remain at Northhalsted Market Days for the weekend, take a quick trip to Oak Park and eventually return to Chicago's Boystown permanently.
