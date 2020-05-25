coronavirus chicago

Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open to visitors for Memorial Day

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago says its cemeteries will be open for Memorial Day, with certain restrictions.

Visitors in groups of 10 or less will be permitted to visit the archdiocese's nearly 40 cemeteries Monday. The cemeteries plan to open their gates from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m.

The in-person field masses at the cemeteries are canceled, but the archdiocese plans to stream them online.

Meanwhile, most of the traditional Memorial Day events in the Chicago area are also cancelled.

But many communities, like Wilmette, are holding virtual events to honor those who died while serving in the United States military.
