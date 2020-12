Deerfield toy company Brick Loot donates 10k toys to foster care, homeless kids ahead of Christmas 2020

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brick Loot in Deerfield will donate 10,000 toys to Fill a Heart 4 Kids, an organization that helps foster and homeless children in Illinois.The company specializes in toy subscription boxes. It began when the creator was nine years old."When I was nine years old, for my birthday, I wanted a subscription box, like a geek and gamer box. And I got it, and it had like socks, an air freshener, a DVD. I didn't even own a DVD player," said Parker Krex, Brick Loot CEO. "Like it was disappointing, and I thought the perfect box would be a building toy, Lego box, so I came up with the idea. I pitched it to my parents and they agreed to fund it, and six years later, we're still going."Krex said they want to spread joy to the kids at Fill a Heart 4 Kids during difficult times and put a smile on their face.To learn more about Brick Loot, visit the store's website