CASA of Cook County aims to help children in protective custody due to abuse, neglect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Right now there are more than 5,600 children who have experienced abuse or neglect living in protective custody in Chicago.
One group is making it their mission to help those children find a better life.
"Court Appointed Special Advocates," or Casa, has been around since the 1980s and is working to build a better Chicago.
The executive director of CASA of Cook County, Bonita Carr, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk to us about the program.
CASA of Cook County has their annual fall gala coming up on October 23.
For more information, visit the CASA Cook County website.
