Community & Events

CASA of Cook County aims to help children in protective custody due to abuse, neglect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Right now there are more than 5,600 children who have experienced abuse or neglect living in protective custody in Chicago.

One group is making it their mission to help those children find a better life.

"Court Appointed Special Advocates," or Casa, has been around since the 1980s and is working to build a better Chicago.

The executive director of CASA of Cook County, Bonita Carr, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk to us about the program.

CASA of Cook County has their annual fall gala coming up on October 23.

For more information, visit the CASA Cook County website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschild abusechild neglect
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot sends letter to CTU calling for end to strike
Camera battery explodes in bag while being loaded on flight at Midway
Woman kicks attacker to escape attempted kidnapping in South Chicago
37 shot, 4 fatally, in violent weekend in Chicago
'Whites Only' message posted on UW-Madison building sign
First college cannabis program in Illinois trains students for weed industry
Calling all Chicago artists: Nonprofit announces $25,000 grants for local creatives
Show More
4M doses of fentanyl seized in Calif. bust
Parking in private Chicago lots comes with risk of getting booted
'Tupac Shakur' arrested in Tennessee
Rock and Roll TV exhibit puts music history on display
2020 Chicago Marathon registration opens
More TOP STORIES News