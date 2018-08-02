EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3871610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anti-violence protesters cleared Lake Shore Drive and moved into North Side neighborhoods Thursday.

An anti-violence march ended at Wrigley Field after shutting down Lake Shore Drive in both directions at Belmont for 35 minutes at the beginning of rush hour Thursday afternoon.Protesters spread out across both sides of Lake Shore Drive around 4:15 p.m. They began marching north up Lake Shore Drive before exiting and looping back around to Belmont Avenue. From there they headed west on Belmont to Clark Street, then north to Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs will be playing the San Diego Padres starting at 7:05 p.m. They arrived at Wrigley Field around 5:45 p.m. They dispersed around 6:30 p.m. after speeches, chanting and a public prayer.Police estimated about 150 people participated in the shut down of Lake Shore Drive. There had were no arrests or citations as of 6 p.m.Clark Street between Addison and Patterson next to Wrigley Field is closed to pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles, police said.All northbound traffic on Clark Street is closed between Belmont and Roscoe, police said. Southbound traffic reopened at Newport at 5:50 p.m.Organizers said they chose to end the march at Wrigley because it is a high impact location. More than once they said part of the purpose of the march was to "redistribute the pain.""This is the place where Mayor Rahm Emanuel has built his golden calf and draped it with our TIFF dollars and left black and brown people to starve to death in a food desert and drown in a bloody pool of gun violence," said organizer Eric Russell.Several hundred police officers were also present at Lake Shore Drive and along the march route. Police said the officers were there to protect the protester's rights as well as public safety.Organizers said many involved were prepared to get arrested."It's not a requirement to get arrested to be part of the march, but we are willing to. In the Kingsian, Ghandi mode, if you fill the jails up what do you do with the rest of us?" said Rev. Greg Livingston, co-organizer.Organizers want to bring the movement to fight the violence that is typically centered on the South and West sides of the city to the North Side. They're also calling for better schools and economic opportunity on the South and West sides.Antionio Brown is one of the demonstrators. He is marching with a picture of his son."My son was killed in 2015 on the Fourth of July. He was 7-year-old. So I'm really just tired of the senseless violence. I'm trying to do everything that I can do to keep his name alive," Brown said."Everything that I do for him, if it's positive it helps me get through what I have to get through," he added.Many of the demonstrators and organizers are sharply critical of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration as well."It makes no sense, with all the money being spent, why is it that we can't reduce homicides by 75 percent in Chicago? Why is it that we can't have one year with under 100 homicides in Chicago?" asked co-organizer Tio Hardiman.At Wrigley Field there was a large police presence beginning in the morning and businesses prepared themselves for crowds. Some businesses boarded up windows, closed main entrances and upped security measures.Parents were notified to pick up their children early from nearby schools.The protest had an effect on the Cubs game, too; ticket brokers said they were getting more calls from ticketholders asking them to sell their seats because they didn't want to deal with the traffic or demonstrators.Residents who live around Wrigley Field, however, said they support the marchers."We're gonna need to really get together and really stop this, because it's nonsense," said Prandle McCorkle, Lakeview resident.While the crowd has been loud, the demonstrators have not broken any laws or disturbed any businesses along the route.Thursday morning march organizers sent out a message to the artists performing at Lollapalooza Thursday, asking them not to perform in solidarity with their cause.To plan ahead on how to avoid the congestion during the afternoon and evening rush hour, check out ABC7 Traffic Anchor Roz Varon's suggestions.