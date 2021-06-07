Chicago Auto Show 2021 returns to McCormick Place during summer

chicago auto show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place this summer.

This year, the show will have a festival atmosphere. From July 14 to 18, the Chicago Auto Show Street Fest will feature food trucks, breweries and music.

"This is going to be great. We're so excited, you know, take advantage of the fact that we're in July, and so, we decided to do a street festival for the first four nights of the show," said Dave Sloan, general manager at Chicago Auto Show.

The special addition auto show will be indoors and outdoors. During the day, test drives will take place outdoors, according to Sloan. In the evening, those cars will be put on display, and Indiana Avenue will be turned into a festival. Sloan added.

On Monday, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association showed a preview of what the festival will look like, including cars.
