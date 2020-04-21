Community & Events

Coronavirus update: City of Chicago cancels major Spring, Summer events and festivals

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several major Spring and Summer events in Chicago have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the cancellation of the Memorial Day Parade as well as the Gospel, House and Blues Festivals.

The events that normally attract tens of thousands of people downtown were scheduled for May and June.

Permits for filming and special events will not be issued through May 15 and the opening of the Chicago City markets has also been postponed until after May 15.

According to the DCASE website, the city is partnering with the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund which provides financial relief to workers and organizations in the creative industries impacted by the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchicagoconcertsummerparadefestivalcoronavirus chicagoeventscovid 19 pandemicmemorial daycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral held for CPD Sergeant Clifford Martin, who died from COVID-19
Mayor Lightfoot launches cloth face mask drive
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
COVID-19 has not peaked in Illinois as cases top 31K, Pritzker says
Matteson man billed nearly $2K after being tested for COVID-19
Remains of missing Chicago woman found in Gary woods
Show More
Officials link 7 Wisconsin virus cases to in-person voting
What to know about Illinois' 31,508 COVID-19 cases
Chicago ranks 16th most polluted city in US, gets 'F' for ozone
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
More TOP STORIES News