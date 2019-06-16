Chicago Juneteenth parade celebrates African-American ancestry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Juneteenth celebration took place Saturday in East Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.The fifth annual African-American Awareness and Appreciation Parade began at the St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 W. Monroe Street.Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.It honors African American ancestry, achievements, struggles and Black veterans.This year's theme was "Conquering Our Past, Commemorating Our Present, Committing to Our Future".The parade was followed by a picnic at Garfield Park, near Washington Blvd. and Central Park Ave.