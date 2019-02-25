Chicago Children's Choir celebrates Black History Month

This year, the Chicago Children's Choir celebrated Black History Month the best way it knows how, through song.More than 4,200 singers from schools around the city performed songs by black artists including Louis Jordan and Chuck Berry. The choir also gave a special tribute performance to late R&B singer Aretha Franklin.Christopher Moore started the choir in 1956 as a response to the Civil Rights Movement. He was a Revered at the First Unitarian Church of Chicago in Hyde Park."He said, 'You know, I think the world's going to get better, I see this difficult time and I think if we get people to sing together it's going to be better,'" CCC Associate Artistic Director Judy Hanson said.Over the past 63 years the choir has grown into a network of in-school and after-school programs with more than 50,000 current and past members.Every kid in the choir goes to a Chicago Public School and the kids vary in race, ethnicity and economic backgrounds.By celebrating Black History Month with music, the choirs is paying homage to its past, simultaneously giving kids an opportunity to explore their futures.