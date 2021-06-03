Chicago Children's Museum set to reopen next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Children's Museum is set to reopen next month.The popular lakefront attraction has been closed for 18 months and will reopen on July 2.The museum is known for entertaining young kids with educational, hands-on activities.Before its reopening, there will be a pre-opening weekend June 25-27 where the museum will honor educators, administrators and school staff receiving free admission and half-price admission for all children in their party. Museum members are also invited to the pre-opening weekend. Advance reservations are required.