Chicago community holds donation drive for Texas, Tennessee following winter snow storms

Canned Meats

Canned Tuna and Salmon

Peanut ButterJelly (no glass)

Canned or Dry Soups

Canned Stews and Chili

Tea Bags

Coffee (ground no beans)

Canned Pasta

Canned Vegatables

Canned Fruit

Canned Pasta (Spaghetti "O's")

Hot and Cold Cereals

Rice

Cake Mixes

Pancake Mix

Syrup

Powdered Milk

Packaged Pasta (Macaroni & Cheese, etc.)

Juice Boxes

Canned Juices

Canned Beans

Spam

Canned Gravy

Granulated Sugar

Baby Food & Cereal (glass jars accepted)

Baby Formula (Enfamil/Similac)

Granola Bars

Cereal Bars

Hats

Gloves

Coolers

Paper goods

Paper cups

Plates

Spoons

Forks

Grits

Oatmeal

Ramen Noodles

Toothpaste

Pampers

Wet Ones

Water

Popcorn

Bleach

Detergent

Flashlights

Batteries

ChapStick

Alcohol

Instant Potatoes

Pinto Beans

Lotion

Nuts

Pet Food

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago area community looked to help as Texas continues to go through a crisis caused by recent winter storms."Not only with the power but with water, with the food, it's, it's just heartbreaking," said Myleen Monet, donator.The recent events in Texas inspired Chicagoans to donate non-perishable food and other supplies at 119th and Marshfield Avenue starting Sunday."He said that people were taking their barbeque grills, putting in their houses, just to keep war," said Early Walker, drive organizer.Walker hopes there will be enough community support to fill three semi-trailers by Wednesday evening."Receiving items Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the vacant Jewel lot off 119th Street," Walker said.Walker said Texas is not the only community in need. He plans to send one truck to Memphis, Tenn while the other two trucks will go to Dallas, Texas.The supplies are meant to help more than 1,000 families."Any and everything that anybody could possibly think of is needed," Walker said.While dozens of items stacked up Sunday, Walker emphasized a message of hope."We're thinking of you and praying for you," Walker said.Some of the items that can be donated include: