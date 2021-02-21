Chicago community holds donation drive for Texas, Tennessee following winter snow storms

"Not only with the power but with water, with the food, it's, it's just heartbreaking," said Myleen Monet, donator.
The recent events in Texas inspired Chicagoans to donate non-perishable food and other supplies at 119th and Marshfield Avenue starting Sunday.
"He said that people were taking their barbeque grills, putting in their houses, just to keep war," said Early Walker, drive organizer.
Walker hopes there will be enough community support to fill three semi-trailers by Wednesday evening.
"Receiving items Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the vacant Jewel lot off 119th Street," Walker said.
Walker said Texas is not the only community in need. He plans to send one truck to Memphis, Tenn while the other two trucks will go to Dallas, Texas.
The supplies are meant to help more than 1,000 families.
"Any and everything that anybody could possibly think of is needed," Walker said.
While dozens of items stacked up Sunday, Walker emphasized a message of hope.
"We're thinking of you and praying for you," Walker said.
Some of the items that can be donated include:
- Canned Meats
- Canned Tuna and Salmon
- Peanut ButterJelly (no glass)
- Canned or Dry Soups
- Canned Stews and Chili
- Tea Bags
- Coffee (ground no beans)
- Canned Pasta
- Canned Vegatables
- Canned Fruit
- Canned Pasta (Spaghetti "O's")
- Hot and Cold Cereals
- Rice
- Cake Mixes
- Pancake Mix
- Syrup
- Powdered Milk
- Packaged Pasta (Macaroni & Cheese, etc.)
- Juice Boxes
- Canned Juices
- Canned Beans
- Spam
- Canned Gravy
- Granulated Sugar
- Baby Food & Cereal (glass jars accepted)
- Baby Formula (Enfamil/Similac)
- Granola Bars
- Cereal Bars
- Hats
- Gloves
- Coolers
- Paper goods
- Paper cups
- Plates
- Spoons
- Forks
- Grits
- Oatmeal
- Ramen Noodles
- Toothpaste
- Pampers
- Wet Ones
- Water
- Popcorn
- Bleach
- Detergent
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- ChapStick
- Alcohol
- Instant Potatoes
- Pinto Beans
- Lotion
- Nuts
- Pet Food