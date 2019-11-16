Community & Events

Chicago Journalists Association honors ABC7's Cheryl Burton with Lifetime Achievement Award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congratulations to ABC7's very own Cheryl Burton!

Our Eyewitness News Anchor has been named the recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Journalists Association.

In a big surprise, she announced the establishment of the Cheryl Burton Scholarship at Lindblom Math and Science Academy, which is her alma mater.

Each year, a girl and boy planning to study journalism will each receive a $5,000 scholarship.
