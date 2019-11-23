Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park

The 106th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting got underway in Millennium Park at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street at 6 p.m. The ceremony was followed by fireworks at 6:30 p.m.
The ceremony featured performances by Cielito Lindo, Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish, Jonathan Butler and Skylar Stecker.
This year's tree comes from the Nelson family in Elgin. Their 55-foot blues spruce is adorned with 54,825 lights, which have been donated by IBEW Local 134 and Palos Electric.