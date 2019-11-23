Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5712971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago will light the city's official Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5712997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Performers from Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish will be on hand for the annual tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5713018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Mariachi band Cielito Lindo will perform at Chicago's annual Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5713064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Chicago's Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's holiday celebration got official Friday night as the city lit its Christmas tree in Millennium Park.The 106th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting got underway in Millennium Park at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street at 6 p.m. The ceremony was followed by fireworks at 6:30 p.m.The ceremony featured performances by Cielito Lindo, Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish, Jonathan Butler and Skylar Stecker.This year's tree comes from the Nelson family in Elgin. Their 55-foot blues spruce is adorned with 54,825 lights, which have been donated by IBEW Local 134 and Palos Electric.