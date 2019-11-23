Community & Events

Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's holiday celebration got official Friday night as the city lit its Christmas tree in Millennium Park.

The 106th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting got underway in Millennium Park at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street at 6 p.m. The ceremony was followed by fireworks at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Chicago's 2019 Christmas tree comes from Elgin man's front yard

The ceremony featured performances by Cielito Lindo, Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish, Jonathan Butler and Skylar Stecker.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago will light the city's official Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday.



This year's tree comes from the Nelson family in Elgin. Their 55-foot blues spruce is adorned with 54,825 lights, which have been donated by IBEW Local 134 and Palos Electric.

EMBED More News Videos

Performers from Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish will be on hand for the annual tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park.


EMBED More News Videos

The Mariachi band Cielito Lindo will perform at Chicago's annual Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park.


EMBED More News Videos

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Chicago's Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopelginchristmas treemillennium parkchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens in custody in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
Chicago banker claims dirty tricks in case linked to Paul Manafort
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Boy, 15, stabbed on NW Side, police say
Prospect Heights, Streamwood use surveys, committees before approving pot sales
Boy, 16, shot near high school in Morgan Park, police say
Show More
Family seeks answers after woman found fatally shot inside Far South Side home
Boeing settles half of lawsuits tied to Indonesian crash
Alleged getaway driver charged in Des Plaines bank robbery that led to NW Side shootout
Mom of student injured after pellet hit school bus in Olympia Fields speaks out
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
More TOP STORIES News