CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District begins online registration Monday for in-person spring programs at parks west of California Avenue.
Sign-ups can start at 9 a.m. for sports, recreational and cultural programs, including Spring Break Camp, which runs from March 29 through April 2 for children ages 6-12. There are also some virtual programs as well.
Registration for parks east of California is Tuesday.
Spring programs run from April 5 through June 13 and spaces are limited to observe social distancing and masks are mandatory.
Chicago's Lakefront, Playgrounds, and aquatics programs have reopened as part of the city's easing of COVID restrictions.
For more information and to sign up, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/spring-programs.
Chicago Park District registration for spring programs begins Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More