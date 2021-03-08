Community & Events

Chicago Park District registration for spring programs begins Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District begins online registration Monday for in-person spring programs at parks west of California Avenue.

Sign-ups can start at 9 a.m. for sports, recreational and cultural programs, including Spring Break Camp, which runs from March 29 through April 2 for children ages 6-12. There are also some virtual programs as well.

Registration for parks east of California is Tuesday.

Spring programs run from April 5 through June 13 and spaces are limited to observe social distancing and masks are mandatory.

Chicago's Lakefront, Playgrounds, and aquatics programs have reopened as part of the city's easing of COVID restrictions.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/spring-programs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchicago park districtspring
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center COVID vaccine now only available to Chicago residents
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
6th through 8th grade CPS students return to classroom
20 shot, 1 killed, in Chicago weekend violence
3 killed in Mt. Prospect crash: officials
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Show More
Teamsters union reaches tentative agreement with Jewel
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy & milder Monday
Boy,11, shot on while sitting inside car: CPD
More TOP STORIES News