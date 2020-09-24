Chicago suburbs set trick-or-treating guidelines as Halloween approaches amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6508338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC released new Halloween guidelines this year that discourage tradtional trick-or-treating.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6416571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Los Angeles moved to ban trick-or-treating, Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on how Halloween could look in Chicago this year.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Some suburban communities are beginning to release guidelines for Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.Elk Grove Village is allowing trick-or-treating from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to a post on its village website.Participating homeowners should place green welcome signs on their doors and turn on their porch lights.Those who are not interested should use red signs and keep outdoor lights off.The green and red signs will be sent out in the October edition of the village newsletter, which will be delivered to residents in mid-October.Those going door-to-door will also be required to wear face coverings at all times, and residents passing out candy are encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves and are asked to pass out candy individually instead of inviting children to take a treat from a communal bowl.Families who are trick-or-treating are asked to maintain a safe distance from others and wait to approach a house until the previous group has left.Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask or face covering.Visitfor more information.Trick-or-treating is also expected to be allowed in downtown Libertyville.Officials will reportedly set hours and guidelines at an upcoming village board meeting.Chicago has not yet released information about its plan for Halloween, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted thatThe CDC is warning that traditional trick-or-treating puts people at higher risk of spreading COVID-19.