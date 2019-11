Chicago Toy & Game Fair comes to Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season will blast-off with the World's Largest Kid-Powered Rocket as part of the 17th annual Chicago Toy and Game (CHITAG) Fair.CHITAG Fair will host 30,000 attendees for a playful weekend discovering the hottest holiday toys and games.Events will take place Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy joined ABC7 to show what kind of toys and games we can expect at the fair this year.Chicago Toy & Game FairNov. 23 and Nov. 24Nov. 23: 10 a.m - 6 p.m.; Nov. 24 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Navy Pier, Festival Hall A & B. 840 East Grand Avenue$7 - $14For more details, visit www.chitag.com