Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer's 2020 participants choose own paths this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off Saturday, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year's walk will look a bit different.There will not be a major in-person gathering this year because of the pandemic, but there is still a colorful display outside Soldier Field as part of the Chicago's Walk to End Alzheimer's.Promise flowers "planted" outside the stadium are meant to symbolize the reasons why so many come out each year to fight Alzheimer's, and dementia, more broadly.Normally, thousands of people would join forces for a massive walk, but this year organizers are encouraging participants to walk with family and other small groups along various trails, tracks and sidewalks across Chicago.The mission remains unchanged."It's the largest fundraiser for the association, and they're continuing to provide 24/7 support for both those with the disease and those that are taking care of people with Alzheimer's or dementia," event chairperson Trisha Cassel said. "There's also a lot of research right now in regards to finding a treatment and finding ways to detect it early, so it's important that we continue to raise money so those services can still happen."Organizers said last year they raised around $1.2 million, and this year they're hoping to top that number. They expect thousands still to participate on their own on Saturday.The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m., with the walk at 9:30 a.m. The flower garden will be "view-only" until noon.Visitfor more information.