Thousands attend 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands laced up their shoes Saturday to walk to end Alzheimer's disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's opening ceremony will started at 9:30 a.m. with emcee Alan Krashesky of ABC 7 Chicago. The walk will stepped off at 10 a.m. at Soldier Field.

Reagan Hogerty with the Alzheimer's Association joined ABC7 live from the event to talk about why it's important to get involved and this year's fundraising goal.

For more information on the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, click here.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the event.
