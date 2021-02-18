chicago proud

Hegewisch woman turns plastic bags into sleeping mats for Chicago homeless

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- During the dangerously cold days the homeless can go overlooked, but one Chicago woman has found a unique way to provide comfort for the oft-forgotten population.

Shawne Duck lives in Hegewisch, but she feels most at home in the water. She works as a private swimming instructor. The COVID-19 pandemic has left her high and dry.

"I just had to refocus where I was putting my energy," Duck said.

She shifted that energy into helping the homeless with her Southeast Side family and friends. They had already spent years handing out toiletries and supplies packed into comfort bags.

"We were raised in South Deering in the Trumbull Park Housing Project there, by a single mom who raised six of us, and we know what it's like to be the beneficiaries of people helping us," she explained.

So when Duck saw a video on YouTube demonstrating how to make sleeping mats out of plastic bags, she knew she had to try it. The mats can be given to homeless Chicagoans.

"I mean, it looks like you could put them in your house, right? Beautiful. It makes sense, because that plastic serves as insulation," Duck said.

It begins with regular plastic bags, which are then transformed into balls of plastic yarn, which Duck calls "plarn." That is then crocheted into mats. They look complicated to make, but Duck says they're not.

"I think once we get to the crocheting part, if you know how to crochet it should be fairly easy," she said. "It takes between 600 to 800 bags to make one mat. So that's why we are starting now, so that hopefully we will have more mats to distribute."

It'll help the homeless to rest a little easier.

If you want to donate plastic bags for the mats, you can reach out to Shawne Duck by sending an email to quackerchatter@gmail.com with the subject line "Sleeping Mats for the Homeless."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohegewischplastic bagshomelesscraftschicago proudfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Couple leaves $2K tip at Bucktown club decades after 1st date
Prospect Heights assisted living facility gives 2 couples virtual Valentine's Day dates
North suburban pair become some of 1st female Eagle Scouts
PAWS Chicago pup Rosie featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Medical images show COVID attacking body, Northwestern study finds
Feds charge Chicago man who allegedly shot at police while fleeing Orland Park carjacking
Man killed in awning collapse on Far South Side
Man killed in Bridgeport shooting remembered as active member of church
Missing dog who escaped Chicago vet found safe by CPD officer
IL reports 1,785 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
Federal judge worried that Chicago mob boss might return to Outfit ways
Show More
Gov. Pritzker gives budget address as partisan battle brews
Ash Wednesday observance adapts to pandemic for 1st time
Chicago garbage collection could be delayed as snow persists
Chicago Weather: Light snow starts late
Tribune agrees to purchase by hedge fund for $630M
More TOP STORIES News