Chicago's Buckingham Fountain will be 'flipped' back on Saturday

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials will officially flip the switch on at 2 p.m as part of the Open Chicago iniative.
The nearly 94-year-old fountain has not been active since 2019.
It was not turned on last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dominique Lalrinzuala of Orland Park has been selected from a ComEd online sweepstakes to turn the fountain on.
This is the seventh year that ComEd partners with the Park District for "Switch on Summer."
The fountain is one of the largest in the world and is located off of Columbus Drive in Grant Park.
It typically runs from 8 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from May through Mid-October, according to the Park District's website
While in operation, the fountain shoots out water up to 150 feet into the air and is on display for 20 minutes every hour, the website said.