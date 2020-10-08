City announces 3 winners in Chicago Winter Design Challenge

The team of judges chose three designs that "capture the spirit of Chicago while providing feasible and safe options for Chicagoans to enjoy dining out as temperatures drop," according to a statement from the city.
The winners are Amy Young's Cozy Cabins, Neil Reidel's Block Party and Ellie Henderson's Heated Tables.
Young's design utilized parking spaces for small modular adjoining "cabins."
Reindel took a flexible approach with his design, which could be implemented for many different sites and street designs.
Henderson modified the Japanese Kotatsu as an economical way to keep warm when the weather outside is frightful.
The winners of the Winter Design Challenge will each receive a $5,000 cash prize.
The Illinois Restaurant Association will also be working with IDEO to select local construction firms to implement the winning designs at restaurants through a pilot program.
This pilot program will be administered by the IRA and will be paid for with funds that BMO Harris has contributed.