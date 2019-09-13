Community group holding 'Light in the Night' events in parks on South, West sides





Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave. in Austin;

Tilton Park, 305 N. Kostner Ave. in West Garfield Park;

Humboldt Park, Kedzie Avenue and Crystal Street;

Franklin Park, 4230 W. 15th St. in Lawndale;



74th Street and Stewart Ave. in Englewood;



3740 W. 31st St. in Little Village;



Homan Avenue and Madison Street in East Garfield Park



4817 S. Paulina St. in Back of the Yards.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local community group wants to reclaim public spaces that have experienced violence.The group, Communities Partnering 4 Peace, will hold a series of events called "Light in the Night."Friday night's events will feature yoga, dance, sports and more will be held at various locations around the city until 9 p.m. The idea is to promote peace on the South and West sides.