Community group holding 'Light in the Night' events in parks on South, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local community group wants to reclaim public spaces that have experienced violence.

The group, Communities Partnering 4 Peace, will hold a series of events called "Light in the Night."

Friday night's events will feature yoga, dance, sports and more will be held at various locations around the city until 9 p.m. The idea is to promote peace on the South and West sides.



    Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave. in Austin;
    Tilton Park, 305 N. Kostner Ave. in West Garfield Park;
    Humboldt Park, Kedzie Avenue and Crystal Street;
    Franklin Park, 4230 W. 15th St. in Lawndale;

  • 74th Street and Stewart Ave. in Englewood;

  • 3740 W. 31st St. in Little Village;

  • Homan Avenue and Madison Street in East Garfield Park

  • 4817 S. Paulina St. in Back of the Yards.

