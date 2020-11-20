CTA Holiday Train, Bus returning for 2020, but without riders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA Holiday Train and Bus are coming back this year, but there will be a big change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers will not be able to board the train or bus. Instead, people will be able to see the brightly decorated train and bus in neighborhoods across the city, with a socially-distanced Santa waving to everyone from his sleigh.
The CTA says it has run the Holiday Train since 1992, adding the Holiday Bus in 2014.
The CTA has not yet released the schedule and locations for this year's train and bus.
For more information, visit transitchicago.com.
