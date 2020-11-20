Community & Events

CTA Holiday Train, Bus returning for 2020, but without riders

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

The CTA Holiday Train. (CTA)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA Holiday Train and Bus are coming back this year, but there will be a big change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will not be able to board the train or bus. Instead, people will be able to see the brightly decorated train and bus in neighborhoods across the city, with a socially-distanced Santa waving to everyone from his sleigh.

The CTA says it has run the Holiday Train since 1992, adding the Holiday Bus in 2014.

The CTA has not yet released the schedule and locations for this year's train and bus.

For more information, visit transitchicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopholidaycta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Tier 3 mitigations in effect; 14,612 COVID-19 cases, 168 deaths reported
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Heartbreak in Chicago's hardest hit spot as US COVID-19 deaths surpass 250K
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane announces birth of son
Kyle Rittenhouse says he used pandemic funds for gun: report
WHO panel advises against remdesivir treatment for COVID
Bowling alleys, indoor recreation, face second full shutdown
Show More
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
North Riverside nursing home hasn't had a single case of COVID-19
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
Naperville considering mandatory mask mandate
Thanksgiving dinner downsizes along with gathering size amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News