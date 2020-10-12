chicago proud

Downers Grove student honored by Girl Scouts for college sexual assault database Project Dandelion

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Downers Grove student was honored by the Girl Scouts for Project Dandelion, a sexual assault database she created to help keep college students safe on campus.

Therese Malinowski is currently studying at Purdue University. She created the Project Dandelion database for Illinois colleges and universities as part of her work as a Girl Scout earlier this year while she was applying for college.

READ MORE: Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges

"It's an online resource for students that organizes all sorts of information about sexual assaults on college campuses," said Malinowski. "It currently encompasses like every school in Illinois."

Her parents said they hoped the database would encourage universities to do more to prevent sexual assault.

Malinowski is now one of just 10 Girl Scouts honored as a National Gold Award Girl Scout. Recipients of the award receive college scholarship money.

