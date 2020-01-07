high school

Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges

By Yukare Nakayama
DOWNERS GROVE, Illinois (WLS) -- A high school senior has created a sexual assault database for Illinois colleges and universities called Project Dandelion.

Therese Malinowski, who is a senior at Downers Grove South, has already started the grueling college application process. Among her biggest concerns is campus safety, which is why she decided to create the database as part of her work as a Girl Scout.

"It's an online resource for students that organizes all sorts of information about sexual assaults on college campuses," said Malinowski. "It currently encompasses like every school in Illinois."

In the last couple of weeks, the website has been handled by the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault organization.

Malinowski's parents hope this will encourage universities to do more to prevent sexual assaults.

"Even without them saying anything, the colleges are going to pick up that 'hey you know we need to clean up our act.' Not only the safety of the girls but be transparent about what's really going on in our campus," said Michael Milanowski, Therese's father.

"Now that it's out of my hands and, like, growing, I really hope it becomes a national database. I really think its going to help a lot of people and that's all I want," Malinowksi said.

For more information, check out the Project Dandelion website here.
