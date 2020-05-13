Coronavirus Illinois: Elmhurst closing pools for season, Aurora closing Paramount Theatre, River Edge Park for summer

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- As the weather slowly starts to change, many municipalities are planning for summer and the big question many have is will pools reopen?At Elmhurst's East End Pool, things are very quiet and it will stay that way for the rest of the season.With COVID-19 numbers still high, the Elmhurst Park District will keep East End Pool and Smalley Pool closed for the season.The CDC has said right now, there is no evidence that COVID-19 spreads in the water, but with strict social distancing protocols still in place, it's hard for many areas to open pools safely. The concern is about the people who are in these areas that may be asymptomatic.In a meeting Wednesday morning, Aurora's Mayor Richard Irvin is also planning for summer, which includes closing pools there, and the cancellation of major events."We have two areas of entertainment that we invite thousands, tens of thousands of people to every single year," Irvin said. "One is Paramount Theatre with a number of shows and Broadway shows that go on year after year, and as well as River Edge Park, an outdoor music venue that attracts close to ten thousand people per-show, and because of COVID-19 and the fact that most of these venues people are shoulder-to-shoulder and violates the 6 feet rule, we're going to have to cancel these events."The mayor, who battled the coronavirus himself, says these were not easy decisions to make, but health experts made stern recommendations that need to be followed."If you take in consideration the health and safety of our citizens and all of our residents, not just in Aurora but all those ones that travel here," Mayor Irvin said.