Free 2020 Virtual Girls' Summit gives young women, girls from across Chicago space to discuss issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City Clerk of Chicago, Anna Valencia has partnered with the Chicago Foundation for Women President & CEO Felicia Davis to host the 2020 Virtual Girls' Summit.
The free virtual summit will bring together young women, girls, trans, and gender non-binary individuals ages 13-24, from across Chicago to discuss the issues that are most important to them.
"This year has been full of unexpected obstacles," said Valencia in a statement. "However, through unity and leadership we've seen the best aspects of humanity shine through. We've also seen the strongest leadership from our young people, particularly our city's young women. All too often the voices of young women and girls are dismissed. That's why, I'm so excited to announce our 2020 Virtual Girls Summit, that will give our city's young women and girls the platform they need to make their voices heard."
The event is free, and anyone interested in participating must register online before October 28.
