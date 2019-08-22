CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people will join in the mission to end hunger at the Greater Chicago Food Depository's 34th Annual Hunger Walk in historic Jackson Park on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Hunger Walk raises funds and awareness for the Food Depository's network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and programs in Chicago and throughout Cook County. Simply put, this event is critical to the operation of those partner agencies and the health of their communities.
On any given day, one in eight people in Cook County experience food insecurity. Even one is too many.
"We know that a healthy, hopeful community begins with food," said Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. "The Hunger Walk is an opportunity for us to come together and build a Greater Chicago, one step at a time."
The walk steps off at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. Members of the general public are asked to make a minimum donation of $40 to participate. The registration deadline is Aug. 27.
The Hunger Walk bolsters the operations of many of the Food Depository's partner agencies, which collectively serve more than 812,000 people a year in Cook County. In some cases, the funds raised at the Hunger Walk are enough to enable agencies to operate for the entire year.
At this year's Hunger Walk, for the first time ever, the Food Depository is also hosting a community fair, which will provide the opportunity to connect with wraparound support including employment, education, social services and utilities. Participating community partners include Commonwealth Edison Company, CEDA and Chicago's Community Kitchens, the Food Depository's culinary job training program.
For members of the public not affiliated with an agency, the Hunger Walk is a unique opportunity to get involved with Hunger Action Month - a monthlong national campaign in September to raise awareness of hunger.
Premier sponsors for the 34th Annual Hunger Walk include Conagra Brands, Griffith Foods, Jewel-Osco, and ABC7. Event sponsors include US Foods and PepsiCo.
To register, go to chicagosfoodbank.org/hungerwalk.
About the Greater Chicago Food Depository
The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank, is at the center of a robust network of more than 700 organizations and programs serving people facing hunger in Cook County. Founded in 1979, the Food Depository is a proud member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks. By
working to help those most in need go from hungry to hopeful, the Food Depository is building a Greater Chicago. Learn more at chicagosfoodbank.org.
