Hunger Resource Network holding Community Outreach Day

The Hunger Resource Network is dedicated to fighting hunger by connecting those who have a surplus of food and those who need it. The group is seeking volunteers for its Community

The Hunger Resource Network is dedicated to fighting hunger by connecting those who have a surplus of food and those who need it. The group is seeking volunteers for its Community Outreach Day next weekend.
The President and Founder of the Hunger Resource Network joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

The Community Outreach Day is free, and takes place on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 7-10 a.m.
For location details and more information, head to http://www.hungerresourcenetwork.org/
