Columbus Day: Italian-American group holds rally, calls for Chicago to return Christopher Columbus statues

CPS to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual Columbus Day parade is not happening this year due to the pandemic, but one group is holding a rally Monday anyway and wants the statues of Christopher Columbus returned.

Hundreds gathered fpr a "Proud and Positive" rally at Arrigo Park, with the event being hosted by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans Monday morning. The rally is being followed by a car parade in Little Italy.

Several months ago, the city removed three Christopher Columbus statues, after large protests and riots erupted over his treatment of indigenous people.

But some local Italian Americans say Columbus is a part of their history.

"There have been recent actions in an effort to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day," said Ron Onesti, vice president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. "We welcome indigenous people. We want you to have your day. We will march with you arm-in-arm, celebrate with you, mourn with you. We just do not believe the day that celebrates your culture needs to come with it a price tag and the expense of our federal holiday."

Just days ago the committee and delivered a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office requesting the return of the removed statues. Mayor Lightfoot said she is working with the Italian community on a resolution.

"[We] will make a range of recommendations, not just on a single statue, but on ways in which we can bet do a better job, reflecting Chicago's history," Lightfoot said earlier this week.

As activists across the city and the nation condemned Columbus, Chicago Public Schools decided to drop his name from the October 12 holiday and now observe the day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

"It is not just about Columbus, it is part of our neighborhood where we grew up," said Carlo Vaniglia.

State lawmakers have also reintroduced legislation to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
