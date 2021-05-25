adam toledo

Little Village mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, 13-year-old killed in police shooting

By Yukare Nakayama
Little Village mural dedicated to the life of Adam Toledo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old from Little Village who was shot and killed in March, is now displayed on Toledo family property with the message of hope and awareness of community support.

"I do know that art can help heal a little bit, play a role in that healing component," said artist Milton Coronado.

Coronado is the artist behind the 17ft tall, 40ft wide mural on Lawndale and Ogden avenues, property owned by the Toledo family. For the artist, the mural not only commemorates the life of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, but other lives lost because of gun violence.

"I'm a big advocate towards inspiring hope and helping people cope with the loss of someone. Primarily because I've lost my parents, one of whom died because of gun violence," said Coronado.

The mural displays the names of people who have lost their lives to gun violence. The centerpiece of the mural is the portrait of Toledo with the Virgin Mary right next to him, surrounded by three doves.

After learning Toledo was an artist himself, plans were made to add sketches from Toledo's notebook to the mural. The project was funded and organized by The Mural Movement.

"You know I think about how the mother must feel, the sister, the brother. And I think 'what can I do to show them that we care?' This I what I thought of," said Delilah Martinez, founder of The Mural Movement.

Coronado said he hopes people take away positivity from the mural. He wishes that onlookers are reminded of the need of mentorship and support for teens in the Little Village community.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., The Mural Movement along with Coronado will display the mural to the public and hold a vigil for Adam Toledo.
