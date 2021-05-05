Mental Health Awareness Month: Mental health resources in the Chicago area, Illinois

LOCAL

Here is a list of local organizations and resources for anyone seeking help or support for their mental health.Trauma can happen to anyone. So can healing. C4's innovative, compassionate, and culturally-sensitive services reflect best practices in mental health. Since 1972, C4 has remained committed to its founding principles, including the belief that people recovering from mental health needs and trauma are able to live and thrive in their communities.We are an integrative mental health and treatment facility that offers our patients a variety of clinical services. We believe that there is no one standard way that we can successfully treat each client. We take a variety of individualized approaches to best accommodate and treat our clients, with their unique and personal needs in mind.We specialize in integrative care, including outpatient substance abuse treatment, intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment, partial hospitalization substance abuse treatment, medication assisted treatment, outpatient detoxification, psychiatric care, counseling, therapy, intensive mental health treatment, and medication management.Mental Health & Substance Abuse TreatmentBecause an individual's emotional, mental and spiritual health can be just as important as his or her physical health, Advocate Health Care offers comprehensive psychological services to help people of all ages cope with life's challenges. Our behavioral health experts provide assessment, testing, medication management, inpatient adult care, and outpatient counseling for children, teens and adults, with an emphasis on making healthy changes.NoStigmas is a peer-to-peer support network built by and for those whose lives are affected by mental illness and suicide. We are steadfast in eliminating the stigmas surrounding mental health & supporting the creation of peer support mental health communities everywhere.Together, we are eliminating the days of silence, solitude and stigma and building a world where nobody has to face mental illness and suicide alone, and where mental health is everywhere, everyday health. We provide online and offline platforms for you to be yourself regarding mental health. No matter where you're at in your mental health journey, there's a spot here for you. We are here to cultivate the go-to, perpetually growing network of mental health communities.Established in 1996, the Asian Health Coalition strives to improve the health and wellness of primarily Asians and Pacific Islanders, as well as African and other immigrant communities of color through advocacy, technical assistance, education, and research. Working with over 25 different ethnic community-based organizations throughout the area, we utilize a collaborative partnership approach to support the development and implementation of culturally and linguistically appropriate health programs and initiatives.We continue to increase the breadth and depth of our various programs, and we are enthusiastic about augmenting our leadership role in Asian, Pacific Islander, African, and other communities of color.Cicero Family Service offers high quality, compassionate care that will help you overcome mental health challenges that you may be facing in your life. With support and guidance from our experienced therapists you will find a path forward that will lead to better emotional and physical health, improved functioning, and more satisfying relationships. Family Service will continue to provide therapy for existing clients and we are accepting new clients. If you are looking to initiate therapy services, please call us at (708) 656-6430 and leave a message. Someone will return your call within 24 hours (Monday-Friday) to set up an intake via phone or video conferencing. We recognize that this is an extremely challenging time for our clients, and we are committed to continuing to meet the mental health needs of our community.The Pilsen Wellness Center, Inc. actively seeks to provide holistic human services to individuals and families through culturally sensitive education, prevention, treatment, and recovery interventions. These services are geared toward supporting family relationships, facilitating community empowerment, and stimulating economic development. Pilsen Wellness strives to be an internationally recognized catalyzing force in culturally competent human services by providing a seamless array of outcome based services fostering "Empowerment through Wellness".Pilsen Wellness Center's expertise rests on its ability to grasp the implications of acculturation and how life experiences are encoded in language. Facilitating client access to the "emotional" aspect of a problem through the language in which it was experienced is a fundamental treatment component. Language and its subtleties, strongly related to identity, and expertise in treating acculturation difficulties are a hallmark of service provision.Supporting mental health is about more than just connecting to treatment. NAMI Chicago provides the services needed to support wellness in our community, from lending a listening ear to a concerned family member, to working with individuals long-term connecting to resources for legal and housing assistance. Our Helpline is the heartbeat of this work, serving the community 7 days a week, connecting individuals, families and providers with the right resources for mental health support. Callers dial 833-NAMI-CHI to connect to a live clinician or peer for referrals, guidance and expertise. Sometimes a phone call isn't enough, and we meet individuals in person to provide advocacy and peer support through mental health challenges.NAMI Chicago also offers peer-led support groups and classes in various locations across Chicago. These sessions foster community and provide safe spaces to discuss mental health, both for individuals living with a mental health condition and for their families and friends. Our compassionate, knowledgeable peer facilitators provide support and teach new skills along the road to recovery.The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Illinois (NAMI Illinois) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). NAMI Illinois serves residents across the state with free mental health support, online groups, resources, and education. Visit our Affiliate page to find the NAMI affiliate closest to you.Thresholds provides services and resources for persons with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders in Illinois. We work with many populations, including youth and young adults, veterans, young mothers, deaf, and individuals experiencing homelessness, among others.We offer 30 innovative programs at more than 75 locations throughout Chicago, the adjacent suburbs, and four surrounding counties. Services include assertive outreach, case management, housing, employment, education, psychiatry, primary care, substance use treatment, and research. Thresholds' staff meets people where they are - out in the community. Offering services in a community-based setting makes them more accessible and effective and lessens the social exclusion that is often present in the lives of persons living with mental illnesses and substance use conditions. This allows our staff and clients to work on skills, clinical interventions, and recovery that allows them to live independent lives in their own neighborhoods.H.A.S. is the premier behavioral health resource for Chicago's Latino community, providing culturally competent, bilingual (English and Spanish) services to a diverse population of adolescents and adults from all backgrounds. H.A.S. understands that in order to be effective, behavioral health services need to be holistic, personalized, and participant-centered. We offer a continuum of programs addressing substance abuse, mental health, adolescent issues, family relationships. And we provide high-quality outpatient mental health services including clinical assessments, individual and family therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication monitoring, and case management.At H.A.S., we believe that healthy individuals, healthy families, and healthy communities all depend on one another, a philosophy of caring and communal responsibility that defines our multi-faceted approach to behavioral health. We strengthen individuals and families with programs that promote personal wellbeing and healthy relationships. We support them with programs that foster family-friendly communities. We strive to be an integral part of the communities we serve with a multi-cultural and diverse professional team including physicians, psychiatrists, and nurses; licensed social workers, certified addiction counselors, and mental health clinicians; case managers, nutritionists and dietitians; and other support specialists. We service clients of all ages and cultures, and provide services with a sliding fee scale. We do not withhold services to clients with an inability to pay.Rincon's Mental Health Services are offered as part of a continuum of care. Because of our commitment to employing best practice in behavioral health, Rincon appoints clinicians to assess and develop personalized treatment plans for clients that have a dual diagnosis in mental health and substance use.Our counseling services are offered as part of a continuum of care and a comprehensive case management approach. We serve youth (3+), adolescents and adults, providing therapeutic interventions and support services for clients with mental or behavioral health issues. Our trained clinicians assess and develop personalized treatment plans based on our clients' needs. We specialize in the following types of therapy for individuals, group, couples, children, adolescents, and adults in these areas: Trauma-Informed | Addiction & Recovery | Intensive Case Management | Grief & Loss | Psychiatric evaluation (12+) | Medication monitoring and managementThe Road Home Program provides mental health care and wellness to veterans of all eras, service members and their families at no cost and regardless of discharge status. Call us at (312) 942-8387 (VETS) or fill out the Inquire About Care formHabilitative Systems, Inc. (HSI) is a nationally-recognized human services agency that uses a continuum of care approach to provide much-needed programs to underserved populations and people living with an array of health and human service needs. Headquartered on the west-side of Chicago, HSI has offered supportive programs to Chicago's most disadvantaged and vulnerable residents for 40 years and provides services to over 7,000 people annually in the North Lawndale, West Garfield, Austin and Englewood communities in Chicago.HSI is the only organization on the west-side of Chicago that specializes in providing assistance to individuals with developmental disabilities and has created a unique social enterprise that produces packaging supplies while teaching important life skills and delivering supportive services to program participants. The organization also serves individuals with mental illness and substance abuse challenges, youth and families at risk, veterans, seniors, ex-offenders, the homeless and those who are unemployed.We offer supportive counseling to adults, children, and families in any phase of life to better handle their challenges. We help individuals and families deal effectively with mental illness and support recovery.Adult Mental Health: Our holistic approach helps adults build on individual strengths and capacity for change, and live productively and independently in the community. When needed, we provide psychiatric evaluation and medication monitoring to keep care on track. Specialized support is available for veterans and domestic violence survivors.Children and Adolescent Mental Health: We help kids be kids with the normal ups and downs of growing up. Our services help children and adolescents with emotional difficulties to recover, strengthen family relationships, and succeed in school. We stabilize crisis situations and help keep children out of hospitals and other restrictive treatment environments.Senior Counseling: Our services are designed to help families meet the challenges and opportunities of later years. We offer counseling, in-home respite, adult protective services, and support for caregivers, homeowners, and grandparents raising grandchildren.The Behavioral Health Program located in the Bridgeview Bank building in Uptown is designed to meet the diverse emotional and social needs of Asian immigrants and refugees and other underserved communities. Our goal is to provide client-centered, culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate services so that clients can achieve independence, lead productive lives and integrate effectively into mainstream society. We have trained providers and staff who speak more than 15 languages. Examples of some programs include:Adult Outpatient Program: The adult outpatient program provides a wide range of evidence based behavioral health services including individual counseling, couples and family counseling, case management, individual and group community support service(CSG), crisis assessment and intervention, supportive employment, domestic violence support service, trauma informed service, and psychosocial rehabilitation (PSR).Child and Adolescent Outpatient Program: The child and adolescent outpatient program provides services to kids' ages 5 through 17 experiencing or at rick of experiencing decreased functioning due to emotional concerns, behavioral disturbances and/or impaired social, personal or academic functioning.Pathway to Success (PSP) Program: The overriding philosophy of the Pathway to Success program is to ENGAGE, EMPOWER and EMPLOY clients with the belief that all individuals regardless of their mental illness are capable of competitively working in the community when placed in the right job and work environment.At Aunt Martha's, we're working every day - with our patients and our community partners - to build a culture of whole health. That means we're breaking down barriers, and focusing on health and wellness that addresses comprehensive, whole person care. Whether they are emotional, physical, or mental, we're going to help you address all of your needs.At Aunt Martha's, you don't just get a doctor - you get a care team. Our providers are constantly working together to coordinate primary and preventative medical care, dental care, mental health care and addictions treatment services to ensure the whole patient is being treated effectively.Crisis psychiatric services are an essential component of the publicly funded mental health system. DHS' Division of Mental Health funds crisis services and emergency psychiatric services (i.e., private hospitalization), which is immediate and intensive intervention services to stabilize children, adolescents, and adults during a mental health crisis which cannot be addressed by customary community mental health services. 