Mexican Independence Day celebration causes overnight traffic gridlock in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands celebrating Mexican Independence Day flooded the streets in downtown Chicago overnight, creating a major traffic gridlock.Cars were decked out with Mexican Flags as people got out of their vehicles to celebrate in the streets, some even burning rubber, with car horns beeping and music playing.Mexican Independence Day has been an annual tradition in South Chicago but this year the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.The parade in Little Village was also canceled.So without the neighborhood celebrations, car caravans have come together to commemorate the holiday.There was gridlock in the Loop at some points along with areas of Lake Shore Drive and parts of expressways leading into the city.Chicago's Office of Emergency Management said it received possible intelligence regarding possible disrupters seeking to hijack the integrity of the celebrations and caravans so it enacted some short term closures in various neighborhoods. However, there have been no reports of any disrupters.No arrests were reported downtown.