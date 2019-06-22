Community & Events

Old St. Pat's celebrates 35 years of the World's Largest Block Party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Old St. Pat's World's Largest Block Party is celebrating 35 years this weekend.

The annual event, also known as Chicago's ultimate summer party, kicked off Friday night.

Thousands of friendly people enjoyed the first night of summer listening to great music and entertainment for all ages, and fabulous food.

Father Tom Hurley, the pastor of Old Saint Pat's Church joined ABC7 live from festival grounds with details about this year's celebration.

Event Information:

When: Saturday, June 22, 2019

Time: 2:00-10:30 pm

Where: Entrance gates are at Monroe & Des Plaines and Monroe & Jefferson in Chicago

Cost: $10

For more information visit www.worldslargestblockparty.com/
