Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Macy's team up to bring holiday joy to families of fallen, injured officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation teamed up with Macy's Saturday for Operation Santa, bringing the holiday spirit and gifts to the families of over a dozen Chicago police officers who have either been killed or badly injured in the line of duty.Among those receiving a motorcade visit Saturday morning was Officer Veronica Murillo."It reminds me that I'm not alone," she said.The CPD veteran said she's on permanent disability after struggling with a suspect in 2016.Saturday's visit was uplifting for her and her children."To see outside extended family come in to greet them, support them, let them know that, you know, you don't feel alone, we have you, supporting you and you know they're there for you," she said. "It means a lot to them as well, positive encouragement."Murillo's family was lucky to be with her, while other families unfortunately only have memories."It's a tough time of the year for these families, because the holidays and someone is missing, the police officer that lost his life serving this city," said Phil Cline, executive director with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.Those fallen officers include Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was killed outside the Thompson Center in 2018.Operation Santa stopped by his family's home, as well."I think holiday seasons are always a difficult time for families of fallen officers, and, with the pandemic this year, it's even more difficult," said Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives with the Chicago Police Department.But hopefully those challenges were made easier with some holiday joy.