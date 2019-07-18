Community & Events

Stay overnight in Oscar Mayer's Weinbermobile during Lollapalooza, it's listed on Airbnb

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ever dream about hot dogs?

For the first time ever, Oscar Mayer is allowing its fans to stay in the Weinermobile. The company turned one of the 27 foot-long hot dogs on wheels into a camper and are offering it up on Airbnb.

The Weinbermobile will be set up in the West Loop August 1 - 4, coinciding with Lollapalooza. The rate is currently listed at $136. Reservations open on July 24.

Guests will only be able to rent the Weinermobile out for one night. Two guests are able to stay at one time.

Included in the Airbnb deal is a mini-fridge stocked with "Chicago-style hot dog essentials, a roller grill for grilling Oscar Mayer hot dogs to take home with you after your stay, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating, custom Wienermobile-inspired art piece by local artist Laura Kiro, and more," according to the company's press release.

Guests will also receive a "Sun's Out, Buns Out" welcome package, complete with hot dog-related attire to wear while staying in the giant hot dog mobile.
