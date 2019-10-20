CHICAGO (WLS) -- The power of one person to bring peace to a community was celebrated during a daylong event in Chicago Saturday.
It all began with a gala, where several people were presented with "True Family Values Awards."
On Saturday evening, singers and speakers took part in what was called the "Jam."
The message through it all is that one person can make a difference.
Windy City LIVE's Val Warner was an emcee for the event.
Peace Starts With Me gala in Chicago brings attention to activists uniting communities
