Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes to the Illinois Holocaust Museum

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- She's a long time U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a cultural icon, and now an exhibit is highlighting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's accomplishments at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.Based on the New York Times bestselling book and Tumblr page of the same name,is the first-ever museum exhibition focused solely on this judicial icon, whose image graces mugs, t-shirts, posters, and bobbleheads.The exhibit is a vibrant exploration of Justice Ginsburg's life and her numerous, often simultaneous roles as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women's rights pioneer, and Internet phenomenon.Briefs and other writings by RBG, including some of her famously searing dissents, are woven throughout the exhibit.The Chief Curator of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, Arielle Weininger, joined ABC7 to talk about the exhibition.Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg special exhibitionFebruary 9, 2020 - August 16, 2020Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Thursday evenings until 8 p.m.Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077$15.00Senior (65+): $10.00Students (12-22): $8.00Child: (5-11): $6.00Members: FreeTo learn more, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org/rbg