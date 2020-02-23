Community & Events

Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes to the Illinois Holocaust Museum

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- She's a long time U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a cultural icon, and now an exhibit is highlighting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's accomplishments at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book and Tumblr page of the same name, Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first-ever museum exhibition focused solely on this judicial icon, whose image graces mugs, t-shirts, posters, and bobbleheads.

The exhibit is a vibrant exploration of Justice Ginsburg's life and her numerous, often simultaneous roles as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women's rights pioneer, and Internet phenomenon.

RELATED: Notorious RBG exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum, honoring legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Briefs and other writings by RBG, including some of her famously searing dissents, are woven throughout the exhibit.

The Chief Curator of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, Arielle Weininger, joined ABC7 to talk about the exhibition.

Name of event: Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg special exhibition

Date: February 9, 2020 - August 16, 2020

Hours:
Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday evenings until 8 p.m.
Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077

Admission/ Ticket Prices:

Adult admission:
$15.00
Senior (65+): $10.00
Students (12-22): $8.00
Child: (5-11): $6.00
Members: Free

To learn more, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org/rbg.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmuseum exhibitruth bader ginsburgholocaustsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pancake breakfast raises funds for more CPD bulletproof vests
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Woman 25, arrested after striking cop trying to flee traffic stop: CPD
Woman fatally shot inside car in South Shore ID'd: CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday
Iwo Jima vet meets with new Marines on 75th anniversary of battle
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash
Soldier in Iraq helps Park Ridge police arrest burglary suspects
Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies at 70: Family friend
More TOP STORIES News