Restaurant owner starts off week with feeding the Chinatown elderly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chinatown restaurant owner starts off his week with giving back to the elderly in his community."Every Monday we feed two senior buildings in Chinatown. We're not strange faces, we're regular faces. So when they see us, they get so happy," said Jackson Chiu, owner of 312 Fish Market in Chinatown.Chiu has been feeding about 10 elderly folks in the Chinatown neighborhood for over three months. He said he makes sure the elderly community eats well. This week he cooked up unagi don tamago and California rolls.88 Market Place as well as Chiu Quon Bakery have joined the restaurant owner in his efforts. They are offering buns and fruits and vegetables."We're really, really proud of the efforts that he has made and the number of people he's been able to affect in the community," said Mark Lewis, asset manager at 88 Market Place.The Chicago Police Department has also been lending a helping hand in Chiu's efforts.Chiu said his acts of kindness is not only done to bring his community together, but it's also a form of saying thank you to the elders who helped build his community."By us giving back we're trying to work together. As a small community like Chinatown, we have to work together in order to stay stronger," said Chiu.The restaurant owner said he does not receive any donations, all the food given to the elderly comes out of pocket.