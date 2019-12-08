Community & Events

Santa greets 500 children in southern suburb as part of 'Breakfast with Santa' event

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Five hundred lucky children had the opportunity to meet Santa in a southern suburb on Saturday.

It's the 30th year of the Breakfast with Santa event, which was held at Prairie Hills Junior High School in Markham.

Children enjoyed a free breakfast, got to spend time with Santa and could even pick a toy from his toy room. They were also entered into a bike raffle.

Children also received cold weather gear, such as coats and gloves.
