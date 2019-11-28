share the joy

As part of its commitment to creating healthier generations, Disney announced a gift of $500,000 to Feeding America and its network of food banks to help expand local fresh produce sourcing and distribution programs that serve kids and families who need it most. More than 30-member food banks will receive grants.
You can find more ways to get involved by clicking on the banners below and making a donation to the food banks, serving as a volunteer and/or participating in an event in the community.
Disney employees and cast members may be supporting food packing/sorting events at select Feeding America food banks across the U.S. during the holiday season and early 2020. This effort also includes volunteer activities during Points of Light's Family Volunteer Day on November 23, 2019 where Disney is the presenting sponsor.
Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger relief charity with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies and meal programs. Together, they provide food assistance to more than 40 million people, including 12 million children.
Feeding America secured more than one billion pounds of produce to people in need last year. Produce provides a tremendous opportunity to both feed people facing hunger and also offer nutrient-rich foods that can improve their health and well-being. Funding from Disney will empower the Feeding America network of food banks to develop creative approaches to rescuing and distributing more fresh produce for underserved families and communities.
In every state, every day, Feeding America feeds more people than any other hunger-relief organization. In an average month, nearly two million volunteers across the Feeding America network of food banks help carry out their mission by providing more than 8.4 million hours of assistance to partner agencies and meal programs. Volunteers are vital to the food banks' ability to help people facing hunger in their communities. Volunteer events may include packing boxes, sorting donated product, gleaning produce, serving meals or another project identified by the local food bank.
To learn more about Disney's commitment to helping create healthier generations or volunteer opportunities at your local Feeding America food bank, visit FeedingAmerica.org/BeInspired.
