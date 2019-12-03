Share the Joy: ABC7 announces donations to Greater Chicago Food Depository, Northern Illinois Food Bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is "Sharing the Joy" this Giving Tuesday by launching our annual campaign to make sure no family goes hungry this holiday season.We are teaming up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank to put food on the table. Katie Maehr and Julie Yurko stopped by our ABC7 State Street studio to discuss food insecurity across the Chicago area.ABC7 presented $15,000 checks to both the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.