share the joy

Share the Joy: ABC7 announces donations to Greater Chicago Food Depository, Northern Illinois Food Bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is "Sharing the Joy" this Giving Tuesday by launching our annual campaign to make sure no family goes hungry this holiday season.

We are teaming up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank to put food on the table. Katie Maehr and Julie Yurko stopped by our ABC7 State Street studio to discuss food insecurity across the Chicago area.

ABC7 presented $15,000 checks to both the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Help ABC7 Share the Joy this holiday season. Get involved or make a donation today! Click on the banners below to get started.

Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopfood bankshare the joy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARE THE JOY
Share the Joy
Food pantries at Chicago community colleges help students in need
Midlothian teen aims to collect 3,000 pounds of food for needy
Chicago's Community Kitchens program helps with kitchen, life skills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I made a poor decision': Eddie Johnson addresses firing as CPD superintendent
House report outlines evidence for Trump impeachment: LIVE
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
Man fatally shot at Howard CTA train platform; Red, Purple, Yellow lines disrupted
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck holds first press conference on 'Operation FaceBOOKED'
Man impersonating CPD officer robs Streeterville currency exchange
Show More
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
2 suspects wanted in multiple robberies, abductions in SW suburbs: police
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Cyber Week: Here's where to find the best deals
More TOP STORIES News