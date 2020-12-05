Christmas things to do in Chicago: Lakeview Chamber of Commerce presents new holiday activities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lakeview Chamber of Commerce is offering ways to shop local and celebrate the holiday season, while still social distancing. There are special gifts and events happening all month.The Lakeview Holiday Stroll is happening this weekend. Shops are offering special deals. There are holiday festivities, and music will be playing.There are also several gift packages. The Holiday Kids Kit includes candy, crafts and more. Pre-orders end on Sunday. The Home for the Holidays Gift Package offers up different ways to stay cozy in your home this season. Pre-sale ends Monday.Throughout the month, there's a scavenger hunt, and winners get prizes. Families can also book photo sessions with Santa, who can meet you at home or in front of Tuco & Blondie's mural.Carisa Marconet, Lakeview Chamber of Commerce events and marketing director, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the events.Visit the