Wicker Park Winter Farmers Market still open during Chicago COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most people think about farmers markets in the summer, but thealso has a winter market.The market follows social distancing guidelines. Weekly orders can be placed Monday through Friday. Contactless pick-ups are done from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, behind the Wicker Park Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 1414 N. Ashland Ave. Each customer will be given a designated one-hour window to pick up their orders.The market features several local farmers and food producers. They sell homemade and homegrown items.New this year, you can place orders on theand website.The market is currently scheduled to run through April 2021.Alice Howe, the farmers market manager with the, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the market.