chicago air and water show

Alabama student pilots get day of surprises in Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of student pilots from Alabama had a day full of surprises during their visit to Chicago, where they were introduced to several airmen who hope to help their careers take flight.

The students are part of the Tuskegee Next program, and they've been training for weeks to get their pilot license.

As a reward, the aviation hopefuls attended a Good Morning America taping on North Avenue Beach Thursday. At the show, paratroopers dropped down with a special treat: plane tickets and invitations to see Chance the Rapper appear on GMA Friday morning.

As if that wasn't enough, the students were then given a tour of United Airlines' biggest plane, the 777, by pilots who were just as excited to see them.

Capt. Bill Norwood, a Tuskegee pilot and aviation trailblazer, was among the airmen to take the young people under his wing.

Norwood, who was the first black pilot to fly for United Airlines, shared some of his experiences with the students.

"Not everyone in the industry wanted to see African American pilots, so you had to make sure, I made sure that I was very good," Norwood said.

Capt. Brian Jackson, a pilot for United, said meeting the students is "a way to give back."

"It's a way to see the pilots grow and see their faces as I was," Jackson said.

Many of the future pilots said the day left them inspired.

"Being there it really got to me, like I can be sitting here one day," said Gelila Getachen, a Tuskegee Next student.

"I'm just happy. This is my favorite place," said Marc-Anthony Colon, a student. "I aspire to be a captain for the Triple-7 one day."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgmaunited airlineschicago air and water showstudentsairplane
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW
Team Oracle takes CPS student sky high
Air & Water Show: Cheryl Scott skydives with Golden Knights
'Good Morning America' brings show to Chicago
Air & Water Show: Blue Angels take Rob Elgas, lucky passenger on ride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where are Chicago pickpockets most likely to strike?
Suspect in custody after windows on dozens of cars smashed downtown, sources say
Fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker
Men charged in murder-for-hire plot that killed 2
Vertical farming brings high-tech approach to agriculture in the city
Teen vaping concerns rise along with reports of lung damage
Semi crash causes fuel spill on I-80
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Air & Water Show: Cheryl Scott skydives with Golden Knights
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
USO's Clark After Dark block party benefits military members and their families
Man with criminal history accused of murdering Gary woman
More TOP STORIES News